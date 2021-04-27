Ethel A. (Haas) Ciolkosz Gessner
Ethel A. (Haas) Ciolkosz Gessner, 93, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully with her seven children by her side on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls.
Ethel was born July 19, 1927 in Thorp, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Banderob) Haas.
On July 19, 1943, Ethel married Rudolph Ciolkosz at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Thorp for 53 years and later married James Gessner on December 16, 2005 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls for 13 years.
Ethel was a member of Notre Dame Church and worked in the Notre Dame school cafeteria.
Ethel was a stay-at-home mom most of her life. After raising her family of seven, her love of children was filled by caring for other families. She always cherished the special bond she had with all of them.
Ethel is survived by one son, Ralph (Claudia) Ciolkosz of Rio; six daughters: Charlene (Vic) Kervina of Chippewa Falls, Sharon McHugh of Mosinee, Nancy (Perry) Cunningham of Holcombe, Kim Ciolkosz of Woodbury, MN, Julie (Leigh) Darrow of Chippewa Falls, and Wendy Ciolkosz of Minneapolis, MN; one brother, James (Tommye) Haas of Burlington; one sister, Marion Hull of College Station, Texas; 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.
Ethel was preceded in death by her husbands, Rudolph “Rudy” Ciolkosz and James Gessner; her parents; two brothers: Melburn Haas and Dean Haas; five sisters: Vilus Hanson, Alice Haas, Joyce Haas, Ruth Dupey and Patricia Koltis; and one granddaughter, Amber Cunningham.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 30 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Thorp.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 30 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.
Ethel’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Our House Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Live streaming of the service will be available on the Horan Funeral Home website.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
