Ethel A. (Haas) Ciolkosz Gessner

Ethel A. (Haas) Ciolkosz Gessner, 93, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully with her seven children by her side on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls.

Ethel was born July 19, 1927 in Thorp, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Banderob) Haas.

On July 19, 1943, Ethel married Rudolph Ciolkosz at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Thorp for 53 years and later married James Gessner on December 16, 2005 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls for 13 years.

Ethel was a member of Notre Dame Church and worked in the Notre Dame school cafeteria.

Ethel was a stay-at-home mom most of her life. After raising her family of seven, her love of children was filled by caring for other families. She always cherished the special bond she had with all of them.