Eugene “Duke” Doucette, 87, of Chippewa Falls passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Our House Memory Care, in the loving presence of his family. He was born July 17, 1933, in Chippewa Falls, to Lawrence and Ruby (Burton) Doucette.

Gene graduated from McDonell High School in 1951 and attended Loras College, in Dubuque, Iowa, and St. Thomas College in St Paul, Minn., in 1951-1953. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1957. As a Gunnery Staff Sargent, he was a member of the SAC 90th Wing and served in Alaska, Okinawa and Japan. After four years of reserve duty, he was honorably discharged in 1961.

He graduated from UW-Eau Claire, in 1960, and completed graduate work with a master’s degree in education from UW-River Falls, in 1965. Gene taught social studies and coached athletics at Ellsworth High School from 1960-1966. He then taught and coached football, basketball and track and field, at Eau Claire North High School from 1966-1990. He was also a member of the adjunct faculty of Mt. Scenario College, teaching for several years at their off-campus program. He was a lifelong member of WEAC and NEA and the social studies department chairmen at EC North, for 16 years and served on numerous advisory committees. He was selected and served for two years as the Midwest representative of the Anglo-French social studies program, conducted by Wooster College, Mass.