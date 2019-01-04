Eugene Hedrington

Eugene D. Hedrington, 84, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Gene was born Aug. 15, 1934, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Casimer and Teresa (Marko) Hedrington. He served in the U.S. Army.
On Sept. 17, 1955, Gene married Sharon Halvorsen at Holy Ghost Church and later married Ellen Hedrington May 1, 1982, also at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a member of Holy Ghost Church and Moose Lodge #246. Gene was a coach bus driver for Wisconsin and Michigan Coaches.
Gene’s sense of humor was amazing. He was always happy, compassionate, generous, kind and selfless, but spending time with family meant everything to him.
Gene is survived by seven sons, Scott (Chari) Nelson of Hudson, Rick Nelson of St. Paul, Minn., Ron (Vicki) Hedrington, Tim (Yvonne) Hedrington, Mark (Paulette) Hedrington, Dan (Camille) Hedrington and Bill (Holly) Hedrington all of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Laura (Dan) McKinney of Chippewa Falls and Connie Kamara of Winona, Minn.; one sister, Betty Amelse of Chippewa Falls; 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Gene was preceded in death by both of his wives; his parents; and three brothers, Leo, Leon and Robert Hedrington.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Burial of cremains will be in Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at the Horan Funeral Home and from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Eugene’s name can be given to the Erickson Park Project on Glen Loch (Fishing Pier).
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
