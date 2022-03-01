Eulalia C. Boos

CHIPPEWA FALLS—Eulalia “Lalie” C. Boos, 100, formerly of Eagle Point, died Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Country Terrace in Bloomer.

She was born July 30, 1921, in Bloomer, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Blum) Geissler. She attended Notre Dame School for 1st grade and then moved to Cooks Valley until she moved back to Chippewa Falls her freshman year. She graduated from Chi-Hi in 1938.

Lalie married Arthur Boos on November 25, 1941 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.

After Art returned from WWII they became members of Notre Dame Church.

She worked at the Woolen Mill and Presto while Art was overseas during WWII. They bought a farm in Eagle Point and there she raised their children and enjoyed gardening, canning and started sewing. She made drapery for Korger’s Paint and Wallpaper for many years.

Together they shared 70 years of marriage and eight children, six sons, two daughters, and 25 grandchildren.

They are, Arthur of Baldwin, WI and his children: Kelly, Holly, Joy, Danny, Charles and Deanna; Thaddeus (Becky) of New Hartford, IA and their children: Jodi, Ryan, Brandy and Devin; Donna (Roy) Roddey of Bloomer and their children: Lisa and David Reiter; Victoria (Mike) Korger of Chippewa Falls and their children: Matthew, Luke, Melissa, Christopher, Elizabeth and Paul; Stephen (Rhonda) of Bloomer and their children, Robyn and Steve; Andrew (Lynette) of Chippewa Falls and their daughter, Danielle; Charles (Laura) of Eau Claire and their children: Amanda and Leah; Daniel (Tamra) of Chippewa Falls and their children: Jerrod and Andrea. She also has 47 great-grandchildren, 17 step great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Art; her parents; his parents: Rudolph and Mary Boos; her sister, Sylvia (Elmer) Boos; brother, Edmund (Maida) Geissler; in-laws: Sylvia (Cliff) Goulet, Alvera (Milton Zenner, and Leonard Korn), Margaret (Edward) Geissler; daughters-in-law: Kathy Boos and Donna Lou Boos; grandson, Devin Boos; great-granddaughter, Sydney Blake; great-great-grandson, Cash Le; grandson-in-law, Jack Scaccio; and granddaughter-in-law, Angie Boos.

Lalie was active at her church, belonging to the Notre Dame P.C.C.W. She worked at the pork steak dinners, making 900 dumplings twice a year. Once a year she worked at the chicken dinner frying too much chicken to count.

Lalie was President of the Eagle Point Women’s Club for eight years and secretary, belonged to the Eagle Point Homemakers, belonged to two card clubs, always worked at the annual fundraiser for the volunteer fire department with Eagle Point Ladies Auxiliary and for 20 years spent Tuesdays at the History Center near Notre Dame Church cleaning and giving tours. She also was a leader for the Prairie Hustlers 4-H Club for 23 years. One day a month she volunteered helping residents play Bingo at Lakeside Rest Home until 2013.

Lalie said her greatest accomplishment in life was her kids.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Notre Dame Church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

