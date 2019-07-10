Fay C. Burke, 91, formerly of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Milwaukee.
Fay is survived by four children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish of Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls will be officiating. Burial of cremains will be in Tillinghast Cemetery in the town of Sampson.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
