CHIPPEWA FALLS—Fern I. Brunstad, 89, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, November 19, 2021 at Lake Hallie Memory Care while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Fern was born February 5, 1932, in Eau Claire to Alfred and Velna (Trader) Gessner.

On August 23, 1952, she married Loyd A. Brunstad at Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.

She is survived by her son, Jim (Jeanette) Brunstad of Chippewa Falls; daughters: Barb (Ron) Newton of Fairfax Virginia, Debi (Bob) Prueher of Wausau, Sandi (Henry) Peterson of Hillsboro; sons-in-law, Tom Pickerign of Eau Claire, and Bret King of Chippewa Falls; daughter-in-law, Beth Vagle of Brainard, MN; her 19 grandchildren: Zach, Matt and Bethany, Cassie and Andy, Luke and Ali, James, Turner, Ben and Joyce, Chris, Emily and Joey, Rachel, Phil, Nick, Abbie and Becca; and her 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loyd; daughters: Tammy Pickerign and Laura King; and her son, John Brunstad.

A private funeral service will be held.

A recording of the service will be available at https://www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Fern-Brunstad

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity United Methodist Church.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.