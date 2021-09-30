Florence L. Barlow, 98, of Tellico Village and Menomonie, WI died Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Fort Loudon Memorial Hospital, Lenoir City, TN.

She was born to Patrick William O’Keefe and Mabel Catherine Burlingame O’Keefe in Cambridge, Massachusetts on February 18, 1923.

She worked for the Office of Graduate Scholarships and Fellowships at Canisius College in Buffalo, NY and the Math Department at the University of Wisconsin at Stout in Menomonie, WI before retiring.

She was preceded in death by husband, Raoul (Ray) Barlow (2013). She is survived by daughters: Lorraine Remer, Sandra McEntire (Jeff Corthell), Susan Richards, Joanne McEntire; granddaughters: Leslie Pave (Sasha), Lilie Dollins (Dwight), and two great-grandsons.

Services are being planned for a later date. Click Funeral Home Tellico Village Chapel, Loudon, TN is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.