Florina M. Goettl

Florina loved the afternoon card games, going for a beer with her sisters, Marcy and Sylvia, and traveling to Wascott, where she would enjoy time at her son’s cabin with family and friends. Florina was a dedicated churchgoer and attended Mass weekly at St. Charles Borromeo Church. She continued this dedication during her time at Dove, watching the Sunday Mass from the comforts of her chair.

Florina was selfless, loving, and a dedicated sister, wife, mother, grandma, great grandma and great great grandma. She will be remembered for her gentle hugs and her soft “I love you too” after every visit. There was no better person in this world, and she was relentless in putting others before herself. Grandma never told anyone they were her “favorite” because she cared for all her family equally.

Florina is survived by her four children: Doris Kolmer, and Charlie (Mary) Goettl both of Chippewa Falls, Charlene Rosenbrook and Bonnie (Robert) Mickelson both of Bloomer; seven siblings, Herman (Pat) Schemenauer, Allen (Marcella) Schemenauer, Steve (Mary) Schemenauer, Marcy Morrisette, Sylvia Franz, Eileen (Sam) Schneider and Linda Whitelaw all of Chippewa Falls; sisters-in-law, Ann Schemenauer, Betty Schemenauer, and Cecilia Schemenauer all of Chippewa Falls and Barbara Schemenauer of Holcombe one brother-in-law, Bill Secraw of Chippewa Falls; 10 grandchildren, Mischelle Hattamer, Amanda Berg, Tim Bell, Nathan Bell, Leah Davis, Shawn Rosenbrook, Tasha Bjork, Dana Nielsen, Misty and Benjamin Rood; and 17 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. Florina was preceded in death by her husband, Edward on September 18, 1985; one daughter, Marie Berg; her parents; five brothers, Percy, Cyril, John, Merwyn and Emmanuel Schemenauer; and two sisters, Mary Ann Bohl and Iris Secraw. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, June 3 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12 Noon on Thursday, June 3 at St. Charles Church. The family would like to thank Dove Healthcare for their continuous support and care of Florina during her stay. They would also like to thank her sister-in-law, Ann Schemenauer for her friendship and love during their time together at Dove. Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com