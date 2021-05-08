Francis “Frany” Yohnk, 83, of Bloomer, WI passed away on April 27, 2021 at his home in Yuma, AZ surrounded by family.

Francis was born on December 2, 1937 to dairy farmers William and Margaret (Kurtz) Yohnk and grew up on the family farm near Bloomer. Frany attended grade school at St. Paul’s Catholic School and then attended Bloomer High School. Following high school he served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for 30 months until his discharge.

He spent his working years living in Chippewa Falls where he served as a member and president of the Chippewa Falls City Council and also served on the Park Board. He was a very active member with the Knights of Columbus serving as Grand Knight and also with many other athletic organizations. When he retired, he moved back to Bloomer and was very active with the Bloomer American Legion serving as its Liaison Officer and with the Rod & Gun Club. He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and an active supporter of St. Paul’s Catholic School.

Francis married Klara Osswald and they had four children. He was engaged in real estate development most of his working life. After his retirement, he married Joanne (Joni) Ruff and enjoyed many more years of married life traveling throughout the United States and especially enjoying their winter home in Yuma, Arizona.