 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Francis Michael "Trout" Choate
0 Comments

Francis Michael "Trout" Choate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Francis Michael "Trout" Choate

In loving memory of Francis Michael “Trout” Choate.

Michael was born July 22, 1950 and passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021. He was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather. Michael was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Tina Curry; mother Mary Ann Voldsness; father Francis Choate; stepfather Jerome Voldsness; and other family members and good friends.

Michael is survived by his loving wife Debra; sister Charlotte Choate (Tim Hesselschwardt); sons: Michael (Kristine) Choate and Jared (Kelly) Choate; and grandchildren Griffin and Karina Choate.

Michael will be greatly missed by his family and friends. At his request, there will be no funeral service.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News