In loving memory of Francis Michael “Trout” Choate.

Michael was born July 22, 1950 and passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021. He was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather. Michael was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Tina Curry; mother Mary Ann Voldsness; father Francis Choate; stepfather Jerome Voldsness; and other family members and good friends.

Michael is survived by his loving wife Debra; sister Charlotte Choate (Tim Hesselschwardt); sons: Michael (Kristine) Choate and Jared (Kelly) Choate; and grandchildren Griffin and Karina Choate.

Michael will be greatly missed by his family and friends. At his request, there will be no funeral service.

