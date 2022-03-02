Francis R. Jakubowski

CHIPPEWA FALLS—Francis “Bob” R. Jakubowski, 87, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, February 28, 2022, at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls under the care of Moments Hospice.

Francis was born March 1, 1934, in Athens, WI, the son of Steve and Mary (Obermeyer) Jakubowski.

He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corp.

Francis first married Mary Roach on June 6, 1959 in Kenosha and after her death he married Vania A. da Silva on November 20, 2007, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a member of Holy Ghost Church.

Francis worked for Outboard Marina in Kenosha for many years.

Francis is survived by his wife, Vania.

Francis was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary; his parents; four brothers: Ray, LeRoy, George and Steve Jakubowski, Jr.; and one sister, Irene Stubbe.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the funeral home.

