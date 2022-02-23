Francis W. Bowe

TILDEN—Francis “Fred” W. Bowe, 94, of Tilden, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer.

Francis was born March 1, 1927 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Joseph C. and Martha (Fanetti) Bowe. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in the 5th Calvary in Japan.

On February 2, 1957, Francis married Gloria Revior at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. He was a member of St. Peter’s Church and former member of the Tilden Lions.

Francis was a dairy farmer, milk hauler, worked for Tilden Creamery and Bohl & Proulx.

Francis is survived by two sons: Patrick “Jessie” (Gail) Bowe of Chippewa Falls and Michael (Dawn) Bowe of Kasson, MN; three daughters: Tamara (Glenn) Rinholen of Rock Falls, Mary (Timothy) Zwiefelhofer and Kelly Jo Bowe both of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Kenneth (Wanda) Bowe of Eau Claire; six grandchildren: Billy (Lynn) Rinholen, Anna (Eric) Rinholen, Charlie (Lindsay) Rinholen, Laura (Travis) McDonough, Jacob Bowe and Isaac Bowe (fiance, Abby Krueger); and eight great-grandchildren: Darren, Ally, Cora, Logan, Natalie, Charlotte, Mason and Makinley; and grand dog, Shandy.

Francis was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria on January 14, 1993; his parents; three brothers: Bernard, Emmanuel and Roland Bowe; and seven sisters: Odelia and Eunice Bowe, Lorena Urban, Gladys Sykora, Marcella Schmidt, Alvera Zwiefelhofer and Audrey Bowe.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass with interment in the church cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the church.

The family would like to thank Dove Healthcare and Mayo Clinic Hospice and especially Glen Seibel.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

