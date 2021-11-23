CHIPPEWA FALLS—Frank E. Dulian, Sr., 99, Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, died Sunday, November 21, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born November 10, 1922, in Weyerhauser, the son of Andrew and Anna (Mann) Dulian. He served in the U.S. Army/Air Corps during World War II.

On December 26, 1946, Frank married Irene Jacobson at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. He worked at Uniroyal, Leinenkugel’s, and Chippewa Springs. He was a member of Holy Ghost Church, the American Legion and V.F.W. in Cadott.

Frank loved auctions, was a jack of all trades, had a great sense of humor, was proud to say he flew with George Goebel and was a sparring partner of Rocky Marciano; and his family called him the greatest dad there ever was.

Frank is survived by four sons: Jim (Wendy), Don (Diane), William (Denise) and Frank (Jayne) Jr.; one daughter, Shirley (Tom) Mlsna; nine grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Irene on July 19, 2010; his parents; four brothers: John, Ed, Chester and Ben Dulian; and three sisters: Josephine, Ida and Bernice.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, November 29 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 28 and from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

