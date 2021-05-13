ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa—Franklin Charles Zech, the son of Clifford and Ellen (Salter) Zech, was born February 10, 1948 in Chippewa Falls, WI. His childhood years were spent in Chippewa Falls, where he received his education, graduating in 1966. Following his schooling, he moved to Minneapolis, where he lived for one year. He entered the military and served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict until his honorable discharge.

After his service, he moved back to Minneapolis. Frank attended Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, where he received his BA degree.

Frank married Linda Fairchild on June 21, 1975 in Sioux Rapids, Iowa. After their marriage, they moved to Spencer, Iowa, where Frank was a Sr. Buyer at Eaton Corporation for 33 years until his retirement. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Spencer. Frank was also a longtime active member of the American Legion and VFW in Spencer. He was a big sports fan and loved watching the Green Bay Packers, coaching his kids in Little League, and loved to golf until his sons became involved in sports.

He passed away at his home in Rock Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the age of 73. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ellen Nesvacil and a brother, Randy Zech.

He is survived by his wife, Linda of Rock Rapids; two sons: Patrick (Jenifer) Zech of Minneapolis, MN and Chas (Esther) Zech of Rock Rapids, IA; seven grandchildren: Mackenzie, Kaiden, Miley, Ainsley, Charlotte, Elianna and Lillian; two sisters: Gwen Bauman of Chippewa Falls, WI and Barbara Wolfe of Poynet, WI; four brothers: Frederick Zech of Evanston, WY, Ron (Eva) Zech of Brainerd, MN, Dennis Zech of Chippewa Falls and Douglas (Lyuba) Zech of White Bear Lake, MN; other relatives and many friends.