Gail J. Stone, 80, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls, while under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

She was born June 11, 1941, in Queens Village, NY to Roderick and Violet (Fenty) Riddle. She grew up in Queens Village and attended nursing school at Methodist Hospital in New York before travelling the world with her military husband.

In 1990, Gail moved to Chippewa Falls where she worked as a nurse at Wissota Lakeside, Cornell Area Care Center and most recently at Chippewa Manor until her retirement in 2014.

Gail loved spending time with her family and grandkids, often taking them to dinner at Cancun Mexican Grill. She also enjoyed trips with her family and friends to St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake.

Gail is survived by her children: Charles (Sindy) Stone of MI, Patrick (Dawn) Stone of WA, Shawn (Roxanne) Stone of FL, Nathan (Laurie) Stone of AK, and Audra (Matt) Kuss of Chippewa Falls; sister, Audrey Lein of Chippewa Falls; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; dear friend, Jody (Joe) Kranig of Chippewa Falls; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and one brother-in-law.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 15, 2021 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with Pastor Troy Solava officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.