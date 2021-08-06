Gary J. Blaeser, 75, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, under the care of Mayo Hospice.

He was born on November 13, 1945, to Floyd and Joyce (Grass) Blaeser in Chippewa Falls.

He grew up on the Blaeser farm (Highline Farm) in Wheaton. Gary graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the class of 1963. He met Betty Swissdorf in 1997 and they have been together since. He and Betty married on December 22, 2019, in Eau Claire.

Gary worked at Chippewa Sausage and at Chippewa Rendering. He also cleaned boxcars for the Railroad. Gary spent 40 years in the sanitation industry. He started at Sanitary Disposal and worked managing operations during all the company mergers, until he retired from Advanced Disposal.

He loved animals and found himself volunteering at the Animal Shelter, finally working there as the Animal caregiver, also maintaining the yard. Blaeser Racing was his passion. He raced cars, motorcycles, boats, or anything with a motor and passed that passion onto his kids and grandkids…Four Generations Strong.

Most of all, Gary cherished the time spent with his family, especially his kids and grandkids. He was a kindhearted and loving man that will be missed by all who knew him.