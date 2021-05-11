Gary J. Korger

CHIPPEWA FALLS—Gary J. Korger, 73, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, May 10, 2021 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Gary was born August 9, 1947 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Joseph and Lucille (Boos) Korger. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War twice.

Gary worked at Korger’s Decorating for many years and was also part-owner.

Gary enjoyed architecture, and history and loved movies.

Gary was a member of the Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge #246, the American Legion Post #77 and U.C.T. #335, Notre Dame Church, Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974 and past Grand Knight and also posed as Santa Claus, and 4th Degree, Bishop Fulton J. Sheen Assembly where he served as past Faithful Navigator.

Gary is survived by his mother, Lucille Korger of Chippewa Falls; two brothers: Tom (Sally) Korger and Bill (Julie) Korger both of Chippewa Falls; three sisters: Nancy (Thomas) Haley, Julie Barnett and Carol (Jeff) Christenson all of Chippewa Falls; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Korger.