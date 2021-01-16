Gary Scott Collum

Born Feb. 17, 1943, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Clarence and Bernyce (Insteness) Collum, Gary was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Navy, 1962-1966. He was a life member of the American Legion and the VFW. He was a Moose Lodge member since 1988 and had a life membership. He was very active in the Moose, serving on the board as officers, including the governor and then several years as the administer. He also was a Moose Legionnaire and received the Fellowship Degree of Honor in 2013.