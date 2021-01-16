Gary Scott Collum
SYCAMORE, Ill. — Gary Scott Collum, 77, of Sycamore passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Northwestern Delnor Hospital, Geneva, Ill.
Born Feb. 17, 1943, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Clarence and Bernyce (Insteness) Collum, Gary was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Navy, 1962-1966. He was a life member of the American Legion and the VFW. He was a Moose Lodge member since 1988 and had a life membership. He was very active in the Moose, serving on the board as officers, including the governor and then several years as the administer. He also was a Moose Legionnaire and received the Fellowship Degree of Honor in 2013.
Gary had a roofing business in Wisconsin, before moving to Sycamore. He retired in Sycamore, from Driv-Lok in 2008.
Gary married Cheryl (Ramsdell) White, Feb. 27, 1998.
Gary is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his children, Lora Lynn, Gary Jr., Richie, Ryan, Suan (Gabe) Peck, and Linda; 13 grandchildren; a great-grandson; a sister, Sandra Turany of Chippewa Falls; and nephew, Chris, and nieces, Shelly (Dale) Harris and Lisa (Ben) Kummer, and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Dick Link.
All memorial donations received will go to Moose International, https://www.moosecharities.org/, 155 S International Dr., Mooseheart, Ill., 60539, (630) 966-2200, request@moosecharities.org, for the children at Mooseheart and seniors at Moose Haven.
The private family funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, with burial following at Elmwood Cemetery, Sycamore.
Visit www.olsonfh.com for the Facebook Live link to the funeral service, for COVID-19 limitations or to express a condolence.
Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, Sycamore, 815-895-6589.
