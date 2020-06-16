Gene “Eskimo” Lee Sr.
Born to Donald and Jacqueline Lee Aug. 24, 1951, in Independence, Iowa, and died Thursday, June 11, 2020. with his family by his side.
He worked 30 years at the Belvidere Chrysler Assembly Plant, before retiring June 9, 2000. After retirement, he moved to Chippewa Falls, where he worked at Adhan Industries and later retired for the second time. He enjoyed his yard, fishing, and auto racing and was a social butterfly. Most of all, he enjoyed helping family and others.
Survived by wife, Katherine Lee; children, Gene (Lori) Lee Jr., Darcy (Art) Davis, Corey (Katie) Lee and Larry (Kassie) Nordby Jr.; two sisters, Carol and Bobbie; and best friend, Mike Riedel. He cherished his grandchildren, Preston, Logan and Natalie.
Preceded by parents; siblings, Ron, Bill, Donny and Brenda; and longtime family friend, Larry Nordby Sr.
There will be a celebration of life from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at 808 Coleman St., Chippewa Falls.
