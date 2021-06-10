George E. Adrian

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathleen Mayer; and brother, Michael Adrian.

George was so proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed watching many of their sports activities. They were the joy of his life.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with Fr. Robert Hoekstra officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council following the service.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with a military walk-through at 1:20 p.m.

Interment will be at a later date at Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI.

Memorials are preferred and will be donated to various veterans’ organizations and the CF Patriotic Council of which George was so proud to have served on.

A special thank you to our family and friends, especially Lyle Adrian, Jeff Bowe, Linda Turek and Charlie Cyr for all the rides to the VA.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.