George Waldo Dingman died on January 13, 2022. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on December 7, 1926, to Waldo and Blossom Dingman. George graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and then served in the United States Navy. When he got out of the service, he was in graduate school at the University of Minnesota where he met Marian V. Higdon. They married on October 16, 1948.

George and Marian spent most of their years together living in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and Eden Prairie, Minnesota. They had three children. George worked at several different middle management jobs in Chippewa Falls and Eden Prairie, while frequently traveling to Texas and Canada for his various positions. George and Marian enjoyed spending time with family, and at their cabin in Wisconsin due to their shared love of nature. George valued education and was very supportive of his children and grandchildren.

George is survived by his children: John (Diane) Dingman of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Mary (Jim) Karker of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Ann (Greg) Allen of Bloomington, Minnesota. He is also survived by grandchildren: Paul (Glenna Mowry) Karker, Rachel (Derek) Petersen, Bethany Karker, Isaac Allen, and Erik Allen; great-grandchildren: Marshall and Lane Petersen, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian; his parents; brother, Norman Dingman and sister, Marjorie Stentz.

A private graveside service will be held in the summer. Memorials in George’s memory may be given to the charity of your choice.