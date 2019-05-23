Gerald J. Derks
CADOTT/STANLEY — Gerald J. Derks, 76, of Cadott, formerly of Stanley, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital. He was born July 9, 1942, to the late Raymond and Ellen (Meyer) Derks. Jerry grew up in the area and served his country in the Navy. He returned to the area and married Rose Oemig Feb. 17, 1968.
Jerry worked for Presto for a time, was a signalman for the Soo Line Railroad for many years and then retired from CP rail. He enjoyed bird watching, was an aviation buff, gardening, playing cards, fishing, hunting and was “Jerry rigging” things as he enjoyed the challenge of fixing things.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rose, of Cadott’ his children, Reginald (Dawn) Derks and Roger (Lisa) Derks, both of Eau Claire, Rita (Matthew Luke) Derks, of Cadott and Rollin (Eileen) Derks of Wexford, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Miranda, Maria, Mataya, Rianna, Ruby, Jenna, Anthony, Tyler and April; three brothers, Arthur (Kay) Derks of Spencer, Daniel (Vicki) Derks of Stanley and Rick (Diane) Derks of Bloomer; and five sisters, Lorraine (Butch Cooley) Derks of Stanley, Shirley (Ken) Nayes of Boyd, Linda (Bernard) Slowiak of Stanley, Jeanine Johnson of Chippewa Falls and Rosemary (Charles) Bourget of Elk Mound.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley. Visitation will be from 9:30 until time of service. Inurnment in the Cornell Cemetery will take place at a later date.
