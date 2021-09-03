Gerald “Jerry” A. Aubart, 84, of Lake Hallie, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Jerry was born on January 28, 1937, in Bloomer, WI, to Arthur and Rosamond (Johnson) Aubart. On April 19, 1958, Jerry married Donna Rykal at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cadott, WI. He worked at Pope & Talbot Paper Mill for over 40 years, retiring in 1997. Jerry was a member of the Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge #246.

Jerry enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, camping in Chetek, and loved gardening. He cherished the time at his cabin with his family. Each year, he and Donna traveled to Texas for the winter. Jerry was a kind and caring husband, dad and grandpa that will be missed by all who knew him.

Jerry is survived by his sons: Kevin (Cathy) and Jeffrey both of Chippewa Falls; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law: Gayle Aubart of Chippewa Falls and Kari Aubart, of Eau Claire; siblings: Denny (Clara) Aubart, Larry (Joan) Aubart, Bonnie (Bob) Gelina, and Jane (Dave) Kosmo; brother-in-law, Lyle (Anna Mae) Rykal; along with many other relatives and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; sons: Dean, Tim and Kyle Aubart; sister, Alene (Bob) Moats; brother, Don Aubart; and sister-in-law, Virginia Aubart.