CHIPPEWA FALLS — Gerald “Jerry” J. Prince, 93, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Jerry was born February 23, 1929, in Cooks Valley, the son of Andrew and Leona (Kressin) Prince.

Jerry graduated from McDonell in 1948, and worked at the Northern Center as an aide for over 30 years. He married Doris Smetena in 1952, and she passed away in 1962, then Jerry married Viola Loew on May 12, 1969.

Jerry was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He absolutely adored his grandchildren and following their activities. He enjoyed golfing and fishing, being outdoors and working in the yard as well as summer vacations in Hayward. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching all kinds of sports, especially the Cubs. He also played baseball himself. Jerry played baseball for the Tilden Tigers in the Chippewa River Baseball League and excelled as a shortstop and catcher.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Vi; three daughters: Patti Amyotte of Chetek, Jill (Curt) Harings, and Julie (Troy) Van Sleet both of Chippewa Falls; two brothers: Howard (Charlotte) Prince of Eau Claire and Dale Prince of Chippewa Falls; six beloved grandchildren: Stephanie Prince, Pierre Amyotte, Jr., Shannon Ackerman, Andrew Harings, Vincent and Ashley Van Sleet; and eight great grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris; his parents; son-in-law, Pierre Amyotte, Sr.; and brother, Jerome Prince.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday, April 20, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, at the church.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care. A special thank you to Jerry’s wonderful care workers: Sandie, Sue, Karen, Annette, Deborah, Amy and Christa.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.