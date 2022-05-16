CHIPPEWA FALLS — Gerald “Jerry” Strizic, 79, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 after a courageous 6-year battle with esophageal cancer that metastasized.

Jerry was born on December 1, 1942, to Cyril “Bud” and Evelyn “Sally” (Oelke) Strizic.

He grew up in Holcombe, Wis.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Priscilla Peterson Strizic; three children: Mark (Ruth) Strizic, Melanie (Chad) Ouimet and Melissa (Darin) Duncan; two stepchildren: Shannon Stokes and Luke (Demetria Marshall) Stokes. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Anthony “A.J.” Sommer, Bradin (Serena Swanson) Duncan, Evelyn Gorda, Brooke Duncan, Dalton Strizic and Jack Stokes; and one great-granddaughter, Adaline Scott Duncan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alma and Emil Oelke; his parents, Bud and Sally Strizic; his sister, Janice (John) Clark; and his daughter, Michele Sommer.

Jerry sold cars in the ’70s and started to drive semi-trucks in 1974 until he retired in 2004; his CB handle was “Packer Backer.” In his retirement years he worked part-time at Timber Terrace Golf Club, Chippewa Falls Share Ride and 25 years at Rock and Country Fests.

Jerry loved to sing. He sang at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Western Way Chorale in Tucson, and Notre Dame Catholic Church and the Chippewa Falls Senior Center Music Makers in Chippewa falls.

Jerry enjoyed adventure, traveling, and meeting new friends. Jerry was a huge sports fan, for over 20 years he traveled with friends to Madison to enjoy the Boy’s State Basketball tournaments. He checked skydiving off his bucket list when he was 77 years old. He drove from Wisconsin to Arizona and back in his VW Bug Convertible. He took a balloon ride over Sombrero Peak in Tucson. He took long bike rides and appreciated connecting with God and Nature. When he was 75 years old he rode 75 miles on his bike in one day. Jerry was a real “people person” volunteering his time with many organizations. His passion was interacting with people. His most satisfying activity was helping the poor on the streets of Tucson, soup patrol for Most Holy Trinity Church, and handing out blankets to those in need. He volunteered at the Sojourner House in Eau Claire. He always enjoyed giving back.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls, Wis. with Father Brandon Guenther officiating. Inurnment will follow the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Holcombe, Wis.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the Funeral Mass Saturday at the church.

Express online condolences at www.bortonleiserfuneralhome.com.