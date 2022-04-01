Gerald W. Erickson

Gerry was born on August 12, 1946, to William and Marion (Radke) Erickson in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Gerry had many highly skilled talents in repair and maintenance of all kinds. He loved sharing them with others. He worked at Uniroyal for 26 years and at Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyoming, for seven years. But his greatest love was for the Lord Jesus Christ and serving Him. He loved doing work around the church and speaking to a congregation, a group of men, or a class about His Lord. His greatest wish would be that you all reach out to put Christ first in your life.