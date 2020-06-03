MONONA, Wis. — Geraldine “Gerri” Rose Wanserski, 67, of Monona, became stardust again headed toward the light Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born Nov. 3, 1952, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Robert and Lorraine (Piotrowski) Boos. Gerri married John J. Wanserski June 12, 1976, in Stevens Point, Wis.

Gerri earned her bachelor’s degree in economics at UW-Stevens Point and went on to receive her master’s degree in library and information science at UW-Madison. She was a Librarian Emeritus-Pharmacy Librarian and worked at the Ebling Library for the Health Sciences. In retirement, Gerri and her husband, ran a craft business, Creative Juice. She enjoyed crafting wire-wrapped jewelry, quilting, knitting, gardening, kayaking, camping and hiking in national parks and southwest deserts. Gerri loved listening to live music and traveling, spending many winters in Tucson, Ariz. She was a lifelong seeker of knowledge, a researcher, creative spirit and gentle soul. Gerri will be dearly missed by all who knew her.