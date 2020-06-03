Geraldine ‘Gerri’ Rose Wanserski
MONONA, Wis. — Geraldine “Gerri” Rose Wanserski, 67, of Monona, became stardust again headed toward the light Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born Nov. 3, 1952, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Robert and Lorraine (Piotrowski) Boos. Gerri married John J. Wanserski June 12, 1976, in Stevens Point, Wis.
Gerri earned her bachelor’s degree in economics at UW-Stevens Point and went on to receive her master’s degree in library and information science at UW-Madison. She was a Librarian Emeritus-Pharmacy Librarian and worked at the Ebling Library for the Health Sciences. In retirement, Gerri and her husband, ran a craft business, Creative Juice. She enjoyed crafting wire-wrapped jewelry, quilting, knitting, gardening, kayaking, camping and hiking in national parks and southwest deserts. Gerri loved listening to live music and traveling, spending many winters in Tucson, Ariz. She was a lifelong seeker of knowledge, a researcher, creative spirit and gentle soul. Gerri will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Gerri is survived by her husband, John; mother, Lorraine; daughter, Abigail (Yuriy) Kolosovskiy; son, Evan Wanserski; sisters, Janet (John) Mead, Patrice (Tony) Sykora, Cynthia (Joe Moe) Anderl, Sharon (Sparky) Bejin and Laurie (Richard) Emerson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert; and brothers, James and Richard Boos.
Due to the current pandemic, a private service was held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care. A public service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, (608) 221-5420.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.