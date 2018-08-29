Giles Bauer

DURAND — Giles ‘Putter’ J. Bauer, 85, of Durand, died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at the Neighbors of Dunn County Care Center in Menomonie, with his family by his side.
Putter was born March 14, 1933, in Durand. He was the son of William V. and Hildegard Bauer. He grew up in town of Lima, attended Sacred Heart Schools and graduated from Durand High School, where he excelled in football and basketball. After high school, Putter did construction for a short time before taking a job at Nelson Telephone Cooperative, where he worked until his retirement. Putter married Myrna Hanson, together they had two children and later divorced. Later in life, Putter married Beatrice Hill. They enjoyed 29 years of marriage together until her passing in 2012.
In his younger years, Putter enjoyed playing basketball, golfing, bowling and softball. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching the Packers and Brewers. Putter played guitar and sang in a country western band known as the Westerneers for 43 years, playing in venues all over the area.
Putter is survived by his son, Randy ‘Putter’ (Tricia) of Menomonie; grandchildren, Blake and Cale (Sarah Nichols); stepdaughter, Debbie (Denis) Bilderback of Cocoa, Fla.; stepgrandchildren, Chad (Jodi), Shane, Joe (Mollie), Jesse (Hollie); four sisters, Loretta Poeschel, Bonnie Bauer, Betty Shuffler and Ardith (Mike) Parish; two sisters-in-law, Dolly Bauer and Karen Bauer; special friend, Darlene Bauer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beatrice; his son, Ronald ‘Joe’ Bauer; grandson, Nathan Bauer; stepson, James Hill; one sister, Carol Wolf; two brothers, Eugene and Raymond ‘Sicky’ Bauer; three brothers-in-law, Ray Poeschel, Bill Wolf and Rex Shuffler; and three nephews, Kurt, Bradley and Brent Bauer.
The family would like the thank the staff of the Neighbors of Dunn County and St. Croix Hospice for all their care. They would also like to thank all of his neighbors for watching over him.
Funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand, with the Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family. Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
