WHEATON — Ginger L. Blodgett, 87, of the Town of Wheaton, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Lake Hallie Memory Care, surrounded by family and under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.

Ginger was born October 20, 1934, in La Junta, Colorado, to James and Betty (Boggs) Elliott. She grew up in Colorado, and in September of 1952, she married John Siddons in Colorado Springs. They moved to Wisconsin, which proved to be quite a culture shock for Ginger! Together they had six children. They later divorced, and Ginger remained in Eau Claire.

On February 28, 1976, she married Bernard Blodgett. They lived in Albertville, where Ginger worked as a counselor and then as a homemaker. She was an avid quilter, baker, seamstress and hostess. She enjoyed shopping with her daughters and traveling with Bernie. They spent their winters in Wickenburg, Arizona, for over 20 years.

Ginger’s faith was the foundation of her life. She loved Jesus and studying The Word. She often opened her home for Bible studies.

Ginger is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bernie; children, Jean (Richard) Sneen of Las Vegas, Nevada, Debbie Swin of Chippewa Falls, Jim (Nicole) Siddons of Elk Mound, Vicki (Pete) Christenson of Elk Mound, David (Mary Jo) Blodgett of Albertville, Le Anna (Brian) Pacyna of Stevens Point, Mike (Mary) Siddons of Cadott, and Ellen Youngberg of Eau Claire; 22 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; twin sister, Gerri Kohler of Ft. Collins, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Sherri Lynn Blodgett of Altoona; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, John Siddons; half-sister, Mary; son, Patrick Blodgett; and grandchildren, Mindy Christenson and Matthew Siddons.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 7, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with their close friend Pastor Rod Hackett of Arizona officiating. Private interment will be at Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, Wisconsin, at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the start of the service Thursday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lake Hallie Memory Care and Mayo Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care for Ginger, as well as her daughters, Ellen and Debbie, who cared for her at their home.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lake Hallie Memory Care and Mayo Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care for Ginger, as well as her daughters, Ellen and Debbie, who cared for her at their home.