CHIPPEWA FALLS — Gloria L. Behrens, 91 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

She married Lawrence E. Behrens in 1951, and together they had five children: Sherry (Gaylan Gray) Nicholsgray, Sandy Armour, Bo (Jeanne) Behrens, Julie (Jeff) Biegel, and Robin Mueller. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Before her health challenges, Gloria liked to make greeting cards and paper crafts, quilt, knit, x-stitch, sing and play the piano. She was a remarkable woman.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.