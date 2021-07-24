Gloria Rae Anderson (nee: Henneman), age 82, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Comforts of Home in River Falls, WI.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Evelyn Henneman; sister, Charmain Henneman of Stanley, WI; and brothers: Lester Henneman Jr. of South Bend, WA, and Jim Henneman of Stanley, WI.

She is survived by her children: Tom Anderson of Dallas, TX, Tim Anderson of Minneapolis, MN, and Terry Anderson of Hudson, WI; grandchildren: Jenifer Anderson, Davis Anderson, Sarah Anderson, and Madeline Anderson; great-granddaughter, Ivy Rose Anderson; and brother, Scott Henneman of Raymond, WA

Gloria was born, raised, and graduated High School in Stanley, WI. She married Darrell L. Anderson and moved to Chippewa Falls in 1958, where they raised their family. Much of her career was spent as a secretary and sales person, working for: Kurth Heating and Sheet Metal, Pranges, Spectrum Industries, and Chippewa Ace Hardware.

Gloria was active in her church and was known for her delicious baking. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. She eventually moved to Hudson, WI in 2017.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls, WI.