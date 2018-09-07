Gordon J. Gee, 91, of Chippewa falls died peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. He was born Oct. 4, 1926, the son of Albert and Rhenilda (McKenzie) Gee in Superior, Wis.
Gordy served in the Navy from 1944-1946, during which he received his high school diploma from Superior Central High School. He married Dorothy Kuechler, they had two children. Later they divorced and remained friends. Gordy graduated from UW Superior in 1952 with a Bachelor of science degree. In 1961, he married Mary Hankins. He obtained his Masters degree in 1965 from UW Superior.
His teaching career started at First Ward Elementary in Chippewa Falls, then briefly at Eagleton and finished at Stillson Elementary. His summers were spent at the “Cabin” on Deep Lake, there we will set him free.
Throughout his years of teaching, his students enjoyed plays, field trips, fairs and square dancing as well as many artifacts and turtle terrariums in his classroom.
Gordy’s family would like to encourage students and friends to speak of their memories.
Gordy is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Barbara (Craig) Bichner, David (Kathy Ludack) Gee, and Arik (Becky) Gee; grandchildren, Sara (Mike) Lien, Jill (Jeff) Miller, Julianne (Kyle) Briski, Adrianne (Corey Janke) Gee, Brittney (Derrick Laufenberg) Gee, Kelli Macauley, and Samantha and Ian Ruhuan-Gee; great-grandchildren, Kailee and Kendall Lien, and Kensington Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Andrew and Grace (Dick) Hankins; as well as his children, Roxanne and Paul.
A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th St. Chippewa Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a local food bank or to Irvine Park in his name.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences at www.pedersonvolker.com.
