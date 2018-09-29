Gordon E. Skouge, 96, died Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018.
He was born in Menomonie, to Edwin and Ruth (Suckow) Skouge. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1939.
On March 24, 1943, Gordon and Carol Storing were married. In May of 1945 their daughter, Susan, was born. Gordon attended Stout Institute in Menomonie and after three years in the U. S. Army Air Corps he graduated from Stout in 1947.
Gordon was employed in the banking business for 35 years. During this time, he was very active in the Menomonie community serving on the City Council, the School Board, the Dunn County Board, Town of Sherman Treasurer, the Rural Fire Commission, and the Dunn Co. Health Center Board.
Gordon is survived by his sister, Joan Knutson, of Mahtomedi, Minn.; and 11 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; daughter, Susan; his parents; his stepmother, his brothers, Ronald and Robert; special sister-in-law, Barbara Krause; and two nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie with military honors by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.
We are especially thankful to the Comforts of Home staff for their wonderful care of Gordon in his last years.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.