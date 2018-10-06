Grace Buss

Grace E. Buss, 72, of Menomonie passed away Thursday, Oct. 04, 2018, at her home.
She was born Aug. 20, 1946, in River Falls, Wis., to Orville and Lucille (Newberg) Olson. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1964. Grace married Ron June 12, 1965. at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie. They had two children, Paul and Lori.
Grace worked at K-Mart for 29 years. She was a good cook and always prepared a great meal for her family. For many years Grace enjoyed camping in Birchwood with her family. She loved canning garden vegetables, being a member of the Menomonie Packer Backers and watching the Packers. Also getting together with family and friends and sitting outside in the sun on a nice warm day.
Grace is survived by her husband Ron; two children, Paul Buss and Lori (Mark) Tischman both of Menomonie; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Buss, Tyler and Lexi Tischman; her mother, Lucille Olson. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her father; brother, Lyle Olson; and sister, Barbara Styer.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. Burial will take place at Mamre Cemetery in the township of Menomonie, Dunn County. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and also one hour prior to the service at the church.
