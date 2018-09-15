Grace Harrison

Grace L. Harrison, 95, of Menomonie died Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at the Comforts of Home in Menomonie with her family by her side.
Grace was born Oct. 22, 1922, in the town of Red Cedar, rural Dunn County. She was the daughter of Harry W. and Jessie (Chrislaw) Kent. Grace grew up in the Rusk area of Dunn County, attended Rusk Grade School and graduated in 1940 from Dunn County Aggie. Grace married Herbert R. Harrison of Elk Mound March 23, 1942 at the Rusk Baptist Church. After marriage, Grace and Herb lived, farmed and raised their family on the Rusk Prairie. The farm was originally owned by Grace’s grandparents, William and Carolyn (Sherburne) Kent. In 1989, Grace and Herb moved off the home farm to a home they built near Cedar Falls. Grace moved to the White Pines Senior Living in Menomonie in October of 2007. Then in January of 2015, Grace moved to the Comforts of Home Memory Care in Menomonie where she remained the rest of her life. While at the Comforts of Home, Grace enjoyed participating in many activities provided, especially coloring, puzzles and bingo.
Grace enjoyed traveling with Herb all over the country and they also took a special trip to Jerusalem. She was able to fix anything, she had a knack for being able fix things that her children and neighbors brought to her. In her youth, she was active in 4-H and enjoyed participating in the Dunn County Fair. Grace served the Lord and the church in many ways.
As a family, we are grateful for her leadership and examples on how to live our lives.
Grace is survived by her daughters, Sharon Schaefer of Menomonie and Kathleen (David) McClurg of Viroqua; son, Paul (Susan) Harrison of Menomonie; grandchildren, Carrie Schaefer (granddaughter-in-law), Kevin (Tracie) Schaefer, Beth (Tim) Lee, Amy (Bill) Arbuckle, Kent (Ann) McClurg and Dawn (Jared) Long; great-grandchildren, Cassandra and Caylee Schaefer, Savannah, Summer and Dallas Schaefer, Brandon and Jeremy Lee, Will, Justin and Jemma Arbuckle, Mason and Ethan McClurg, and Samantha and Tripp Long; stepgreat grandchildren, Roman and Alyssa Steward; stepgreat-great-granddaughter, Mia Steward. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, June Harrison; brother-in-law, Wayne (Arlene) Harrison; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert (2002); son-in-law, Dallas Schaefer (2017); grandson, David Schaefer (2015); four sisters, Margaret Kent, Eleanor (Maurice) Vincent, Ruth (Glen) Jensen and Mary (Karlyle) Hairdahl; brother-in-law, Elwood Harrison; and four cousins.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Amy Chapel in rural Eau Claire, E9882 370th Ave., Eau Claire, Wis. 54703. Pastor Dale Bussinger will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedar Falls Cemetery in Menomonie. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.