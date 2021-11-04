Grace S. (Martin) Clark

Grace S. (Martin) Clark, 76, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. Nicholas Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.

Born April 17, 1945 in Chippewa Falls, WI, Grace was the daughter of the late Robert Martin and Eleanor Beaudreau Linzmeier. She attended Notre Dame School and Chi High in Chippewa Falls before meeting her husband, Michael Clark, in 1966 when he was working in the Chippewa area. They were united in marriage in Sheboygan on November 21, 1966 and would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this month.

Grace was preceded in death by her mother, Eleanor, her father, Robert, her brother, Larry, her step father, George Linzmeier, her sister-in-law, Georgia Martin, and her brother-in-law, David Hazelton. She is survived by her husband, Michael Clark, her daughters Kristine (Nelson) and Kathleen (Ritter), her son Michael, her brother Robert Martin, her sister Mary Hazelton, her grandchildren, Brandon and Michael Nelson, Kieran and Logan Clark, Sydney and Madeline Ritter and her many nieces and nephews.

Grace worked at St. Nicholas Hospital as a CNA before staying home to raise her three children, and then later at Sunny Ridge Nursing Home until she was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis. Grace enjoyed cooking and baking—she excelled at baking breads and desserts. Anyone who tried her homemade sourdough bread will remember it forever. Grace was an animal lover who adored her Welsh Terriers and Bengal cats. She was a regular supporter of ASPCA and the Humane Society. Grace belonged to St. Dominic’s Parish since she moved to Sheboygan.

The family would like to thank the St. Nicholas Hospital doctors and staff for their care during this difficult time. Private family services will be held in Chippewa Falls at Forest Hills Cemetery.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Grace’s arrangements.