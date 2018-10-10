Harold Jensen

Harold Erling Jensen, 88, of Menomonie, passed away Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at his home.
Harold was born Aug. 8, 1930, in Menomonie, to Emil and Carlena (Peterson) Jensen. He grew up in the Varney Creek area. Attended Daneville School until it closed then transferred to Beaver Creek through grade eight and graduated from Aggie High School in Menomonie. On April 26, 1952, Harold married Beatrice Nutter at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Menomonie.
He dairy farmed his entire life. Harold carried his dad's traditions forward, especially his love for Jersey cattle. In his early years, he taught Sunday school at Calvary Lutheran and at New Hope Lutheran. Harold was a long-time member of the Bee Keepers Association serving different roles throughout. He took pride in farming along with his John Deere tractors and equipment.
Harold enjoyed spending time with his family, even more so when the grandchildren came along and then great-grandchildren and most recently a great-great-grandchild. He will be missed by all.
Harold is survived by his wife, Beatrice; children, Debra Yaeger, Barbara (Steve) Lande, Gregg (Becky) Jensen and Lisa (Steve) Bowell; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Robert Jensen. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Arlene and Sylvia; a brother, Carl; sister-in-law, Marlys Jensen; brothers-in-law, Herb Moen and Clarence Holts.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Oct. 11, at New Hope Lutheran Church in Downsville, with Pastor Judy Kincaid officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Grandview Cemetery, town of Dunn, Dunn County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
Memorials are suggested to Grandview Cemetery in Harold's memory. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
