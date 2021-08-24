LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI—Heidi Ann Haley, 60, died suddenly on Friday, August 13, 2021 at her home in Lac Du Flambeau, WI.

She was born on July 8, 1961, the daughter of Harley and Rosemary (Monarski) Haley.

Heidi attended Catholic schools in Chippewa Falls and graduated from McDonell High School in 1979. She then pursued a college education at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie and graduated with a degree in Industrial Technology in 1984. She worked as a designer for the Longview Fibre company in Milwaukee and received many awards for her work.

Heidi married John Bayliss at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls and they later divorced. Heidi came back to Chippewa Falls and worked part-time at various stores when she retired. She then decided to go to Lac Du Flambeau Indian Reservation for the rest of her life and become more acquainted with her Native American Heritage.

Heidi is survived by her daughter, Erin Bayliss; her mother, Rosemary Haley; three brothers, Todd, Gavin and Ryan Haley; one sister, Rhiannon Pfeiffer; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; father, Harley Haley; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.