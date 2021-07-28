Henry Caldwell “Harry” Clark, Jr. Born in Orange, New Jersey on January 10, 1927, Henry Caldwell (“Harry”) Clark, Jr. enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 at the age of seventeen and saw action in the Pacific Theater on a mine sweeper, embarking on Okinawa in October of 1945. After receiving a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the Catholic University of America, he married Jeanne Sgueo of Arlington, Virginia in 1949 and moved to New Jersey, where their three children were born.

His corporate career took him to Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, before he took up a position at Dart Industries in Chippewa Falls and bought a house on Lake Wissota in 1969. He co-founded with Don West a small company, Bloomer Plastics, in 1971. Selling his share of the growing business in 1984, he retired with Jeanne, first to Naples, Florida, and later to Jefferson City, Tennessee and, in 2000, to Kingston Springs, Tennessee.