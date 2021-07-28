Henry Caldwell “Harry” Clark, Jr. Born in Orange, New Jersey on January 10, 1927, Henry Caldwell (“Harry”) Clark, Jr. enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 at the age of seventeen and saw action in the Pacific Theater on a mine sweeper, embarking on Okinawa in October of 1945. After receiving a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the Catholic University of America, he married Jeanne Sgueo of Arlington, Virginia in 1949 and moved to New Jersey, where their three children were born.
His corporate career took him to Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, before he took up a position at Dart Industries in Chippewa Falls and bought a house on Lake Wissota in 1969. He co-founded with Don West a small company, Bloomer Plastics, in 1971. Selling his share of the growing business in 1984, he retired with Jeanne, first to Naples, Florida, and later to Jefferson City, Tennessee and, in 2000, to Kingston Springs, Tennessee.
As in business, Harry made a success of his nearly forty-year retirement: sailing, golfing, playing the steel guitar, forming new friendships, traveling, and actively participating in community life. Retirement also afforded him the time to pursue such intellectual interests as learning Spanish, studying Latin, and reading about history and the origins of language. He was a generous supporter of charitable causes, often involving the Roman Catholic Church, his lifelong faith community.
Harry’s family and friends will remember him for his strength and lucidity, keen intellect, unwavering principles, dry sense of humor, life-long loyalty to the New York Yankees, and devotion to his wife Jeanne. Even in his final months, his family relied on him for advice and wisdom.
He is survived by Jeanne, his wife of seventy-two years; his children: Henry Caldwell Clark III and wife, Kathleen of Lebanon, New Hampshire; June Clark of Sacramento, California; Stephen Michael Clark and wife, Sheila of Nashville, Tennessee; and two grandchildren: Newell Henry Clark and Sean Patrick Clark.
A Funeral Mass was held at St. Henry’s Church in Bellevue on Thursday, July 22, 2021 followed by interment with military honors at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.