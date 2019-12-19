CADOTT — Howard E. Greene of Cadott passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Luther Mayo Clinic Health Systems with family at his side.
Howard was born June 11, 1944, to Adelbert and Virginia (Beider) Greene and grew up south of Cadott. He attended the Toutant School in Sigel before transferring to Cadott High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his time in Korea doing communications while earning his GED. He was honorably discharged.
On March, 4, 1972, Howard was united in marriage to Betty Kenealy. They had two daughters. He worked for several years at Presto before helping his brother, Frank, in construction as G&G Builders. In 1980, Howard and Betty took over her family farm in the town of Edson, where they resided until 2003. He and Betty were licensed foster parents for over 25 years and served more than 85 youth throughout that time.
Howard was a generous and loving husband, father, and brother. He cared for his wife, Betty, through hospice until her death in the fall of 2006. He loved sports, hunting, fishing, and the outdoors, as well as family/friend gatherings and coffee talk at DJ’s in Cadott every weekday morning. Howard was an avid Green Bay Packer, Wisconsin Badger, Milwaukee Bucks and Brewer fan. In his retirement, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and attended all their events. Grandpa was their biggest fan. Howard loved his family and always put them first. He was the patriarch and provider for many.
Howard is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Greene (Steve Balts), and Michele Greene, all of Cadott; and five grandchildren, Tyler, RileyAnn, Ruben, Josie, and his “little guy” Levi; nine brothers and sisters, Everett (Nancy) Greene, Emma (Harold) Smith, Patricia Von Haden, Frank (Barb) Greene, David Greene, Dennis Greene, Debra Greene (Craig Rolfes), Randy Greene (Bob Calmes), and Bonnie Sammon (Pat Linhart); mother-in-law, Adella Kenealy; sisters-in-law, Darlene Kenealy and Toni Kenealy; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Betty (Bill) Vetterkind, Floyd Greene, and Delbert Greene; father-in-law, Tim Kenealy; and brothers-in-law, Ron Kenealy and Ken Kenealy.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott with the Rev. George Olinske officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Edson with military honors conducted by the Cadott American Legion and VFW.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank the semi driver who stopped and called 911, Chippewa County Law Enforcement, especially Deputy Trevor Plehal, who went over and above his call of duty, EMT’s, and Steve’s Towing, as well as the wonderful staff at Mayo Clinic Health Systems. Your kindness will not be forgotten.
