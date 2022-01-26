Howard Thoms Rogers

He himself was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy toward the end of World War II. Tom graduated from Carroll College in 1951 and went on to graduate school in Connecticut. Tom’s career always included service to others, beginning with his first job as a probation and parole officer in Barron Wisconsin, followed by Superintendent of The Wisconsin School for Boys in Waukesha. From there his career took him and his family to northern Wisconsin where he ran the Black River Falls Camp for delinquent juveniles. A few years later he and his wife accepted jobs together as administrators of The Wisconsin Masonic Home in Dousman. He and his family lived on site, and became a second family to the many residents who lived there over the years. He and Bev retired after 25 years at the “Home”, building a log home together in Stone Lake, Wisconsin, where Tom continued his Masonic involvement at the Hayward Shrine Club. He was a long-standing member of Various Masonic organizations prior to this, including the Dousman Blue Lodge, The Order of Eastern Star, all York Rite bodies, the Scottish Rite, The Red Cross of Constantine, and the Milwaukee Shrine Temple.