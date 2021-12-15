Irene Marie Jandrt passed away peacefully on December 11, 2021 in her home at Aggies Country Living located in Bloomer, Wisconsin. She was 88 years old. Irene was born on December 1, 1933 to parents, Leo Charles Meyer and Anne Marie (Adams) Meyer in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. She grew up in the Edson area and graduated in 1951 from Cadott High School. She married her one true love, Norman Jandrt, on October 27, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edson, Wisconsin. Together, they farmed in the Boyd area and in 1958 they settled on a farm in the Town of Arthur where they raised a family of six children. Irene worked in food service at Cadott Elementary School until she retired at the age of 65. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott. Following the death of her husband, Norman in 1992, she moved to Cadott. She was an active volunteer with the local Legion, the Historical Society and the Red Cross. She was a member of the Red Hats Society and had an active social life where she traveled throughout the US with her sisters and dearest friends. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and she loved live performances, music, politics and time with her family.