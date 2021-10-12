Iris (Bergeron) Lemke

Iris was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Her strong faith remained a constant throughout her life and she believed very strongly in the power of prayer-teaching those same values to her children and grandchildren. If you ever met her, there’s a good chance that she has prayed for you. Iris enjoyed traveling near and far – whether on a cruise ship to Alaska or a visit with her son, Joe, in Houston, or – and perhaps most of all – a jaunt up to Highway 8 in Turtle Lake. She enjoyed time with family and friends, cheering on the Packers or playing a game of Tic. Iris enjoyed nothing better than being surrounded by her loved ones, in her home, eating, drinking, laughing and just being together. You were always welcome to stop by and see her and, when you did, she made you believe that your visit was the absolute highlight of her day. And so it was fitting that in her final days those same loved ones gathered around her for some final visits. Iris is survived by five sons and their spouses and partners: Tom (Denise) of Jim Falls, Dick (Chris), Donnie (Karen) and Randy (Jen) all of Chippewa Falls, and Joe (Al) of Houston, Texas; daughter-in-law, Gloria Lemke of Bloomer; sixteen grandchildren who knew they were the luckiest kids in the world to have a grandma like her; 21 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill Anderson, Sr.; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.