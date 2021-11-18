Irma L. Lotts, 77 of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully on Monday, November 15, 2021.

She was born on August 5, 1944, in Chippewa Falls, to Gertrude (Windsor) and Louis Hager. She attended Chippewa Falls High Class of 1960.

Irma married Dennis Lotts in 1960, in Chippewa Falls. They resided in Chippewa Falls, where they raised their three children. Together they owned and operated the Gambles Hardware on Main Street in Chippewa Falls from 1960 to 1978. Irma and Dennis divorced in 1987.

Irma worked in the Merchandise Cost and Control department Kmart in Chippewa Falls. Prior to working at Kmart she started a plaster craft business called Irma’s Figurines, which had locations in Cadott, Chippewa Falls, and Eau Claire. She also started Irma’s Pizza across from the Cadott High school. She also ran for Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor as an Independent in 1986, receiving nearly 4000 votes.

She loved spending time with kids, especially her grandchildren, great-grandson, and grandnieces and grandnephews.

She is survived by her daughter, Becky Parker of Kimberly, WI; son, Dale Lotts of Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Loretta Swan of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Amanda Lotts of Boquete, Panama and Sara Parker of Kimberly, WI; great-grandson, Mitchel Parker; nieces: Rhonda and Bridget Nordby; along with many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Cindy Lotts; son, Dean Lotts; grandson, Eric Parker; sisters: Viola Revoir, Yvonne Dachel and Evelyn Hager; brothers: Darrell, Chester, Donny, and Laverne Hager.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Crossroads Church, 209 South Ave., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Wade Duroe will be officiating. The interment will be in the Bloomer City Cemetery in Bloomer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

