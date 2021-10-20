Jack V. Gunderson

Jack V. Gunderson, 90, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at the WI Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Jack was born to Vernon & Luverna (Schroeder) Gunderson in Odebolt, IA, on January 2, 1931. He graduated from Odebolt High School in 1950. Jack served his country with the US Army until his Honorable Discharge in 1953. While serving in Korea, he was wounded twice, thus earning a Purple Heart with a bronze oak leaf cluster, signifying the two injuries. He is also the recipient of the Bronze Star, with a V for Valor.

He was united in marriage to Jeanette Fouser in Jackson MN, on July 3, 1953. Jack was extremely humble and never needed recognition. He was active with Hallie ball helping with many of the projects around the complex. He was a generous and caring man that loved his family dearly.

Jack is survived by his children: Vicky (Frank) Beaudette, of Chippewa Falls, Judy (Jon) Taylor of Chippewa Falls, Jean (Mike) Johnson, of Bloomer, and John (Naomi) Gunderson, of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren: Jackie (Jake) Johnson, Patrick (Kristy) Beaudette, Amanda (Brad) O’Donnell, Heidi (George) Eliopoulos, Craig Taylor, Adam (Kendra) Taylor, John (Stacy) Gunderson, Emily, (Chris) Christensen, Leticia (Josh) Bahr and Tom (Tanya) Johnson; 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Elaine Gunderson, Odebolt, IA; along with many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanette; sister, Nancy Gunderson; and brother, Chuck Gunderson.

A private graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie, with Military Honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the church of your choice.

