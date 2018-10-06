Jackie Falkner

COLFAX — Jacqueline M. Falkner, 60, of Colfax passed away after a 20-year battle with Muscular Dystrophy Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Jackie was born to Harry and Carol (Hitz) Bird March 2, 1958, in Boyceville. She attended and graduated from Boyceville High School. Jackie worked at Con Agra Foods (Swiss Miss) for 10 years, where she met Marvin. She was united in marriage to Marvin on her front porch Sept. 27, 1998. Jackie loved fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. She enjoyed going on nice long walks to the park with Marvin where they sat on a bench and talked.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Marvin; siblings, Bert (Becky) Bird, Edward “Eddie” Bird, Donna (Dave) Bachman, Cindy (Chris) Galetka, and Ricky (Tammy) Bird; sisters-in-law, Diane (Paul) Veznet and Linda (Robert) Haney; and brother-in-law, William (Becky) Falkner. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.
Jackie was preceded in death by her son, Cliffton Kitchner; parents, Harry and Carol; and brother-in-law, Roger Falkner.
Private family services will be held. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
