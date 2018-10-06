Jacqueline Buss

COLFAX — Jacqueline L. Buss, 61, of Colfax passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at her home.
Jackie was born Jan. 19, 1957, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Robert and Jan (Aakhus) Holzer. She grew up in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1975. Jackie married Randy Buss Sept. 6, 1975 at First Congregational Church in Menomonie. They were married for 40 years. Randy passed away Oct. 10, 2015.
Jackie was a strong supporter of her children. She encouraged them through whatever interests they had—whether it was sports, 4-H, or all of life’s ups and downs. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, baking, and loved animals. Jackie especially loved her grandchildren. She had a huge heart and was one of the kindest people you would ever have met. Her great sense of humor and the many memories she shared will be remembered forever.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Amy (Clint) Peterson of Colfax; her son, Eric Buss of Tainter Lake; her grandchildren, Chace, Braden and Jaylen Peterson of Colfax; mother, Janice Holzer (Arden Alexander) of Menomonie; her sisters, JoAnn (Dennis) Gotlibson of Elk Mound and Jill Holzer (Gustavo) of Altoona, Wis.; brother-in-law, Dave (Gloria) Buss of Menomonie. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and great friends.
Her loving dog, Spike, was by her side until the end.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Holzer; husband, Randy Buss; in-laws, Howard and Joan Buss; and her niece, Traci Buss.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Tramway Cemetery at a later date.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.