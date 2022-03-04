Jacqueline F. Ckiga\Cigan

CHIPPEWA FALLS—Jacqueline F. Cigan, 74, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.

Jackie was born March 10, 1947, in Chippewa Falls to John and Cecelia (Hayes) Barsamian. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School.

On August 17, 1969, she married Nick Cigan in Iron Mountain, MI.

She worked at Kmart and Farm & Fleet in Chippewa Falls over the years and played in pool league. Spending time with her grandchildren and family was her favorite thing to do, as well as decorating for Christmas and holidays.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Nick; children, Tascha Cigan, William “Billy” Cigan, and Peter (Angie) Cigan, all of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Amanda, Allissandra, Dante, Tricena, Jaxson, Wyatt, Jocelynn, Bianca, Urijah, Annabell, and Lydia; great-grandchildren, Jace, Adrian, Elijah, Cora-Lynn, and Arabella; brother, Larry Barsamian of Chippewa Falls; sisters, Christine (Tom) Bell of Ladysmith, Debra Nandory, Cyndie Barsamian, Elizabeth (Ronnie) Schmidt, Kimberly Powers, and Mary (Frank) Matuszak, all of Chippewa Falls; special nephew, Justin Barsamian; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by two infant children; parents; brother, Leslie Barsamian; and grandparents, Florence (King) and Leslie Hayes.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, March 7 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls with Fr. Jesse Burish officiating. Entombment will be at the Chapel of Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls.Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with a Prayer Vigil at 4:45 p.m. There will also be a visitation one hour prior to the service at church on Monday.

Following the service, a recording of the funeral will be available to view at https://www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Jacqueline-Cigan.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.