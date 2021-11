HAM LAKE, MN - James H. Rooney, 84, born August 27, 1937 formerly of Chippewa Falls, WI passed peacefully at home on November 27, 2021.

Survived by his wife, Linda; son, Jess; daughters: Tamera and Stacha; sisters: Judy and Sue. Along with many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

Per Jim’s request, there will be no services.

Condolences may be sent to: Linda Rooney, 17246 Vickers St. NE, Ham Lake, MN. 55304.