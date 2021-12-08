Delta Airlines lost a loyal customer when James “Jim” Lloyd moved from Jesus’ waiting room to his inner sanctum on December 1, 2021, at the age of 82, in Stuart, Florida. Jim’s battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Jim came out a hero and was quick with a joke until the end.

Jim had a passionate love affair with ice cream, but it relegated it to ‘mistress status’ when he met the true love of his life, Judy, in high school. It was love at first sight, and he was always looking to spend time with his lovely young bride. They put up a united parenting front, although they were grossly outnumbered by their children: Vicki McClure and her husband Mac, Tom Lloyd and his wife Jeanne, Jim Lloyd and his wife Sandy, Jill Tischendorf and her husband Andy, Jeannie Nelson; and a ridiculous number of grandchildren, including: Andy McClure and his wife Becky, James McClure, Patricia Lloyd, Alex Lloyd, Nathan Lloyd, Taryn Englebritson, Sabrina Lloyd, Brandon Lloyd, Farrah Nelson; and great-grandchildren: Sydney McClure, Drew McClure, and Kolton McClure.

As a child, Jim was a real-life Tom Sawyer—excellent at persuading people to his cause. This skill was further honed when he began a career in sales and went on to become a salesman extraordinaire. He spent many years thriving on the thrill of a sale and the challenge of training new sales recruits.

His cheerful attitude and bright smile will be missed at home as well as at the many organizations where he volunteered his time.

The Visitation will be from 5:00–7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls.

Jim’s life and times will be honored in a service at 11:00 a.m. on December 10, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 810 Pearl Street, Chippewa Falls with visiting hours are from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be officiating. Come share a memory with us.

The interment will be in Hope Catholic Cemetery in the spring of 2022.

